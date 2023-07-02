HOUGHTON, N.Y. (WETM) – The Horseheads Hitmen fell to Genesee on the road at Houghton College.

The Genesee Rapids earned a 13-8 win over the Horseheads Hitmen, on Sunday. The game that would be separated by 5 runs, was relocated to Houghton College early in the morning, due to weather. Despite big nights from Horseheads’ Nate Prince and Nate Kearney, the Rapids took the game in commanding fashion.

Kearney, Prince, and Noah Bolduc recorded 2 runs a piece for the Hitmen. Prince went 3 for 4 on the night, while Kearney was 2 for 3. Horseheads saw 6 players including Bolduc and Horseheads grad Ryan Scott, record an RBI, but despite the effort, Genesee piled on 13 runs, all coming in the first 4 innings.

Three Rapids scored a majority of the runs, combining for 9 RBIs. Genesee’s Spencer Crane delivered 4 RBIs on 3 hits, while Eli MacDonald scored 3 runs and RBIs on 2 hits. Eli Huebner added 2 more RBIs for the Rapids.

The Hitmen stay on the road for a 5 p.m. matchup in Dansville tomorrow night.