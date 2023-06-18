HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – The Horseheads Hitmen see big performances from local players, but split a doubleheader with Genesee.

Horseheads battled Genesee in a doubleheader, splitting the games, on Saturday. The Hitmen flipped game 1, after falling behind 2-1 early. Horseheads stormed back ahead with a 3-run 3rd inning, before scoring a run in every inning that followed. Haverling grad A.J. Brotz put together a solid game on both sides of the ball, making a diving stop and throw out in the 3rd, before posting an RBI sac-fly in the bottom half of the inning. Darryn Callahan and Charlie Taub led the way for the Hitmen at the plate with 2 for 3 performances. Callahan delivered 2 doubles and 2 runs, while Taub notched 2 RBIs and a run on a home run. On the mound Dagen Darnell tossed all 7 innings, striking out 4.

In game 2, the Hitmen picked up were they left off, leading the entire game, until allowing 6 runs in the 7th inning. Will Roda led the Hitmen effort with 2 runs at the plate, along with 4 other players, who added 1 a piece. The Rapids saw big nights from Rion Kojima and Eli MacDonald, who each scored 2 runs on 2 hits. Genesee’s Josh Mueller delivered 3 RBIs on the day, including the final run. Genesee utilized 4 pitchers, but their starter Owen Clark had the best night with 11 strikeouts, in 5 innings.

The Hornell Steamers also played a doubleheader, on Saturday. The Steamers fell to the Rochester Ridgemen in both contests.

The Horseheads Hitmen return to the field tomorrow, as they will head to Dansville to complete their June 13th game, and play the full contest for June 18th.