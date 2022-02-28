Hobart grad Ali Marpet retires from the NFL, Gilbert reflects

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – One of the top offensive lineman in the game is calling it a career.

Hobart graduate Ali Marpet announced his retirement from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday via Instagram. Marpet was a Pro Bowl guard for the Bucs and spent all of his seven seasons with the franchise. What’s perhaps most unlikely, Marpet will leave the game at just 28.

Marpet made football history back in 2015 when he became the highest selected NCAA Division III player of all-time out of Hobart College as the 61st overall pick in the second round by Tampa Bay. An All-American at Hobart, Ali’s strength, speed and size made him an ideal pick at 6’4″ and over 300 pounds.

Marpet and Tampa Bay won the Super Bowl in 2021 on the offensive line coached by Horseheads native Joe Gilbert. In a statement provided to 18 Sports, Gilbert shares his words on being able to coach Marpet for the past three years.

“Ali was a great pro in every sense,” Gilbert said. “He came to work everyday and gave it everything he had on a daily basis. However, he was even a better person, teammate and friend. He will be greatly missed and I wish him the best as he moves forward in the next phase of his life.”

At 28, Marpet leaves as a very accomplished player. His name will be forever etched in time at Hobart College and Buccaneers football history.