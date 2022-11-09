ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Hollis Berry and Chris Powell each win two matches for Elmira College wrestling in a loss to Alfred State.

Elmira College men’s wrestling fell 40-6 to Alfred State on Wednesday, but two members of the team had stellar nights at Speidel Gymnasium.

Soaring Eagles sophomore Hollis Berry earned two wins at 174 pounds, while fellow sophomore Chris Powell matched Berry’s total at 285 pounds.

Berry earned his first win of the night in thrilling fashion. The East Greenbush, New York native tied his match with Cale Bartosch at two a piece in the second period with an escape. Berry then took the lead in the third with an impressive reversal before fighting off Bartosch for a 6-5 decision win.

Berry returned to the mat for an equally thrilling exhibition match with Alfred State’s Elijah Timbrouck, which he won with a 5-4 decision.

EC’s Chris Powell earned a dominant 7-1 decision win over Evan Albrecht, which featured a back trip from the sophomore to take a 6-1 lead. Powell earned a pin victory over Avoca native Nicholas Barrett in the final exhibition match of the contest to close out the night.

Berry and Hollis fueled a loud crowd at Speidel Gym with members of Horseheads Youth Wrestling and Elmira College women’s wrestling in attendance.

The Soaring Eagles will now take a long layoff before returning to the mats in Collegeville, Pa, when they take on Ursinus on December 11th.