ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Some of the best players to ever grace Hornell football took their rightful place in history.

Last Saturday night, Hornell High School honored their Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2022 at The Main Place. The class, which was also honored the night prior during Friday’s Hornell football game, is perhaps one of the greatest to ever be enshrined.

Highlighting this year’s class were four players who were instrumental in Hornell football’s staggering 51-game win streak from 2009-2012. Amid that time, the Red Raiders won three consecutive New York State Championships, a feat we may never see again in Twin Tiers sports history.

The inductees each provided thanks and gave emotional speeches about their time as a Red Raider in the football program as well as other sports and experiences. A time that was so special that looking back on it today makes it even sweeter. Also on hand at the ceremony was longtime football coach, Gene Mastin. The hall of fame coach helped guide and mold each player into becoming their very best on and off the field.

Below, a full list of 2022 inductees highlighted by running back Austin Dwyer (Class of 2010), quarterback Dom Scavo (2012), Dylan Dunn (2011) and Isaac Spike (2010). If you’d like to watch the complete ceremony, visit this special presentation courtesy of friend and colleague Robert Peish: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c1OfgLn5FfA

Hornell Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2022

Ricky Gillespie Mobley – Class of 1974

Brandon Pyer – Class of 2006

Austin Dwyer – Class of 2010

Issac Spike – Class of 2010

Dylan Dunn – Class of 2011

Dominic Scavo – Class of 2012

(Photo: Courtesy of Scavo Family)