HORNELL, N.Y. (WETM) – A longtime coaching fixture in Section V is moving forward.

Hornell High School football coach Erik Werner announced via the team’s official Twitter account that he will no longer be leading the program. The announcement comes on the heels of the Red Raiders’ (1-6) record this year and not playing in the postseason. The Tweet is shared below from @Hornellfootball detailing a letter shared by Werner to the Red Raider nation.

Werner took over as head coach for Hornell in 2012 after longtime head coach Gene Mastin retired. Mastin was a true mentor and leader for Werner during the program’s three consecutive New York State Championships and staggering 51-game win streak. In all, Werner spent nearly 20 years as a head coach an as an assistant.

Werner guided the program to a fourth-straight New York State Championship appearance in 2012 but ultimately fell short to Hoosick Falls that season at The Dome in Syracuse. The next Hornell head football coach has yet to be officially revealed.

Werner also has not provided full detail on what his next steps will be in the game and beyond. Stay with 18 Sports for more on this as it develops.