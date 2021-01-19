Hornell native Mike Waufle discusses Bills success

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A local coaching legend will be keeping a close eye on the Buffalo Bills this weekend.

Former Buffalo Bills defensive line coach, Mike Waufle, retired after one season under head coach Sean McDermott in 2017. That year, the Bills ended a 17-year playoff drought in the NFL playoffs. It was the year that started the process of getting Buffalo back to prominence.

Waufle, who now lives in California, is enjoying retirement after a storied career in football. In all, Waufle spent 20 years in the NFL, including a Super Bowl victory in 2008 with the New York Giants. Mike’s career started as the defensive line coach at Alfred University back in 1979. From there, Waufle coached in the college ranks with stops at Utah State, Fresno State, UCLA, Oregon State, and California.

Waufle left the Bills in 2017 after just one season due to personal reasons and nagging injuries from over time as a coach in the game.

On Tuesday, 18 Sports took the opportunity to talk with Waufle about Sunday’s big AFC Champions against the Chiefs. It marks the first time since 1994 that the Bills will make an appearance in the conference championship, one game away from the Super Bowl.

A former U.S. Marine who earned every ounce of success in his career, and a man who inspired the Twin Tiers to strive for greatness, we’ll have plenty more with Waufle in the days ahead on his time in football and the Buffalo Bills.