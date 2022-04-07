HORNELL, N.Y. (WETM) – A new era is here for Hornell summer collegiate baseball.

A few weeks ago, Hornell announced that it would no longer use the Dodgers name for play in the New York Collegiate Baseball League (NYCBL). The franchise made the announcement Thursday night that they will be the newly named Hornell Steamers.

Hornell retired the Dodgers nickname in an effort to create a new and fresh identity in the game. Steamers team manager Paul Welker said in a release that this was the perfect time for a change.

“The board of directors wanted to once again honor the history of Hornell with our new name,” Welker said. “The Dodgers name was a salute to the 1950’s PONY League teams and the name Steamers is a salute to the area’s rich railroad history. We are excited to keep the same colors and the same H that we have used since the team started in 1994,” added Welker.

Arkport resident, Kolby Avery, worked with the board on the design. “Kolby was amazing. We knew we wanted our name to be railroad themed and we went through a few variations, Welker said. “He worked through our suggestions and came up with the final design. We are very thankful for his hard work.”

Hornell will have its first opportunity to play as the Steamers on Monday, June 6 versus Olean at Maple City Park.