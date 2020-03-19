Hornell Sports Night postponed

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The 47th Annual Hornell Sports Night will be put on hold.

This year’s event, originally scheduled for Saturday, May 9 at The Main Place in Hornell, has been postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak. 18 Sports confirmed with Hornell Sports Night chairman, Mike Brewer, that the event will be rescheduled at a later date after the virus subsides.

Hornell Sports Night raises money for The Special Olympics and other various local sports organizations.

This year’s special guest list is shaping up to be one of the best ever. Buffalo Bills legend Cornelius Bennett, former Yankees slugger Ruben Sierra, Indians and Mets star Carlos Baerga and more were slated to attend. Each guest gives a special speech at the dinner portion of Hornell Sports Night after signing autographs and taking pictures for fans.

18 Sports is proud to emcee a special event for the region. More on the new scheduled date as soon as it becomes available.