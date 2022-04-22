HORNELL, N.Y. (WETM) – For the first time since 2019, it’s back.

Hornell Sports Night will make its triumphant return on Saturday, November 5 at The Main Place. The 47th edition of the event returns after a three-year absence amid COVID-19 postponements. Tickets will go on sale later this summer in July or August, according the Hornell Sports Night committee.

The annual event helps raise money for the Special Olympics and several other sports groups and leagues. Already, their first special guest speaker has been confirmed. Buffalo Bills legend Cornelius Bennett will attend to sign autographs and motivate the audience.

Bennett, who was a staple on the Bills teams who made four consecutive Super Bowl appearances in the 1990’s, was a linebacker who played with a purpose. A two-time AFC Defensive Player of the Year, Bennett had 71.5 career sacks in 14 total seasons in the NFL.

18 Sports has served as emcees for the great night and this year’s edition will no doubt be emotionally charged after a long delay. More guest speakers will be announced along with tickets going on sale in the future.

