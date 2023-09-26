ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Hornell Sports Night will be back in its normal time frame.

This year’s 48th Annual Hornell Sports Night is returning to the spring season after behind held in the fall last year. The official date is to be determined by the Hornell Sports Night committee and 18 Sports will share the informational once it’s been determined.

A night dedicated to local sports and raising money for the Special Olympics, sports celebrities attend a meet and greet and share a speech after the dinner portion of the event. Last year, Baseball Hall of Fame inductee Wade Boggs, Buffalo Bills legend Cornelius Bennett and WWE Hall of Fame inductee Greg “The Hammer” Valentine were the guests of honor.

18 Sports is proud to emcee this great night in local sports and has done so for nearly a decade. Stay with us for plenty more on who will be attending this year and for developing event information.