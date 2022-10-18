ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Hornell Sports Night is almost here and the program is looking to make another impact.

On Saturday, November 5 at The Main Place, fans can attend and see some of the biggest stars in sports at The 47th Annual Hornell Sports Night. The event returns for the first time since 2019 after the pandemic postponed the event for the past two years. This year’s card of special guests will bring a new level of passion to local sports fans.

Baseball Hall of Famer Wade Boggs, Buffalo Bills legend Cornelius Bennett, WWE Hall of Famer Greg “The Hammer” Valentine and former UFC fighter Felipe Silva will be the guests of honor.

Tickets can be purchased at Hornell Wegmans. Cost is $65 cash with proceeds going to Hornell Sports Night, The Special Olympics and other sports affiliated groups in the region. Doors will open at 6 pm.

If you have a special sports collectible you feel could excel at this year’s auction, please contact Hornell Sports Night chairman, Mike Brewer. All money generated from the auction and the dinner, will go to the non-profit Hornell Sports Night, the Special Olympics and local sports groups. Below, a full letter from the Hornell Sports Night committee detailing how you can donate a collectible for the auction.

18 Sports is proud to once again emcee this wonderful night for our community. A night dedicated to honoring the very best in sports.