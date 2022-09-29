ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The wait is almost over.

Hornell Sports Night, a night dedicated to raising money for The Special Olympics and local sports groups, returns Saturday, November 5 at The Main Place. It marks the first time since 2019 the big night returns to full capacity.

Tickets can be purchased starting October 1 at Hornell Wegmans. Cost is $65 cash with proceeds going to Hornell Sports Night, The Special Olympics and other sports affiliated groups in the region. This year’s card of celebrity guests is shaping up to be one of the best of all-time with doors opening at 6 pm.

Baseball Hall of Famer and former Elmira Pioneer Wade Boggs, Buffalo Bills legend Cornelius Bennett, UFC fighting alum Felipe Silva and WWE Hall of Famer Greg “The Hammer” Valentine are the guests of honor. Each will sign autographs and take pictures with fans prior to the event dinner and will provide motivational words in a speech on their respective sports journeys.

Boggs, who eclipsed the 3,000 hit mark in his career with the Boston Red Sox, New York Yankees and Tampa Bay Rays will return to the region. A 12-time All-Star, Boggs is considered one of the greatest pure hitters of all-time.

Boggs began his career with the Elmira Pioneers in 1976 and played 18 years in the big leagues with a career .328 career batting average. He won a staggering five batting titles and earned a World Series ring with the Yankees in 1996 to go along with two Gold Glove Awards.

Bennett, a member of the College Football Hall of Fame, was a five-time NFL Pro Bowl selection and appeared in four consecutive Super Bowls for the Buffalo Bills in the 1990’s. He is also a member of the Buffalo Bills 50th Anniversary Team in an NFL career that spanned from 1987 to 2000 with multiple teams.

Silva started his pro mixed martial arts (MMA) career off with a perfect (8-0) record and fought on UFC on Fox 21 in 2016. The lightweight fighter made a major name for himself and competed just last April in an MMA bout. Hailing from Brazil, Silva now has recorded a professional record of (10-5).

Valentine, known as one of the elite professional wrestlers of his era, worked for several promotions from the 1980’s through the early 2000’s. “The Hammer” is best known for his rivalry with the late-great Rowdy “Roddy” Piper which culminated in an epic dog collar match at Starrcade ’83 for the National Wrestling Alliance’s (NWA) Jim Crockett Promotions. The event was the first-ever pay-per-view wrestling event of all-time on television.

Valentine then went on to win the WWE Intercontinental Championship and WWE Tag Team Championship. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2004.

For more information on the event or if you’re interested in setting up a sponsorship, text or call 607-661-3712. You can mail a sponsorship to Hornell Sports Night, P.O. Box 155, Hornell, N.Y., 14843.

18 Sports is proud to emcee this special night and will continue to cover all news related to Hornell Sports Night’s return in 2022.