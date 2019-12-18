Hornell Sports Night’s future in jeopardy

HORNELL, N.Y. (WETM) – The region’s longest and most successful sports charity event is in doubt.

For nearly 50 years it’s been the benchmark in sports charity events.

Hornell Sports Night brought in some of the biggest names for one night honoring the Special Olympics and the Twin Tiers. Now, it’s on thin ice. As last year’s 46th edition came to an end, several board members have stepped down and retired.

As committee members departed, raffle and fundraising efforts have not happened when the event needed it most.

Hornell Sports Night continued on for nearly ten years after the death of longtime chairman, Mike Fucci in 2012. Sports greats from the Buffalo Bills like Bruce Smith, Thurman Thomas and more highlighted the night in an effort to support the Special Olympics and area youth sports.

18 Sports spoke with Jimmy Dagon, who stepped down from the board this past year, and he says there is a slight chance that the event could be taken over by local businessmen and supporters. But, as time fades, it may be done.

18 Sports Director, Andy Malnoske, served as the emcee for the last five Hornell Sports Night events.

If you’d like to learn more or support the effort in keeping Hornell Sports Night alive, contact Dagon at 607-725-0567



