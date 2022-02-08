Hornell’s Mike Waufle rooting for his old team in Super Bowl 56

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Mike Waufle has done it all in the game.

The Hornell native enjoyed great success in the National Football League winning a Super Bowl with the New York Giants as their defensive line coach in 2007. Waufle, who first started coaching in the NFL in 1998 with the Raiders, spent time with the Giants, Rams, and Buffalo Bills over the course of a two-decade long professional career.

Waufle’s last stop was in Buffalo in 2017 before embarking on retirement. Now, with the Rams back in the Super Bowl on Sunday, he has more than a peaking interest in the game. In 2014, Waufle’s last season with the Rams, he pushed to draft defensive tackle Aaron Donald.

Since then, Donald has emerged as the game’s top defensive force earning player of the year three times and securing all-pro honors a staggering seven times. Donald will be looking for his first Super Bowl ring after Los Angeles lost to the New England Patriots in 2019.

For Waufle, he shares a special bond with Donald who continues to excel at the highest level.

“The thing that’s really cool and people won’t realize but I drafted Aaron Donald,” Waufle said. “We’re very, very close and so I haven’t really stopped coaching him.”

Waufle says the two still meet frequently to discuss performances, techniques, and progress in the game. It’s a unique bond that has helped Donald maintain his place in football. A place that’s second to none.

“We meet once a week, we talk. We’ll zoom, we’ll facetime and we go through everything and I get a chance to watch him,” added Waufle. With Donald and the Rams missing out on ultimate victory a few years ago, the franchise is looking to win its first since their only title win back in 1999.

Waufle pulls no punches about who he would like to see win it all. “Yeah, I’m rooting for the Rams. I’ve never been a Bengals fan,” Waufle said.

“It’s global, it’s a huge event. It’s an event that everyone wants to watch the game because it is the championship,” said Waufle. “Being the best in the world, that’s what it’s all about.”

Sunday, Donald will have another shot at being the best in the world. Something that Waufle accomplished 15 years ago. An accomplishment that stays with a man forever.

Sunday, Donald will have another shot at being the best in the world. Something that Waufle accomplished 15 years ago. An accomplishment that stays with a man forever.