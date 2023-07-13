ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Horseheads Little League is back in Sectionals.

The (10-12) Major Division All-Stars are fresh off their District 6 Championship win, 6-4, over Corning Monday night. Next, a familiar Central New York foe.

Horseheads will play Auburn Saturday in the New York State Section 1E Tournament at 3:30 pm in Baldwinsville. The double-elimination tournament pits the region’s best against each other with a spot in the New York State Championship Tournament on the line.

Monday’s dramatic win over Corning was the first District Championship since 2017 for Horseheads. Ian Ferraro blasted the go-ahead grand slam for Horseheads in the win.

That same year in 2017, Horseheads also won the Section 1E Tournament before falling in states in the Bronx. This year’s Horseheads squad is already blazing their own trail and they’re hoping for more.

Below, the full bracket for the Section 1E Tournament. 18 Sports will continue to follow Horseheads’ progress throughout the tournament.