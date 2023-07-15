BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. (WETM) – The Horseheads 10-12 All-Stars earned a dramatic victory Saturday afternoon.

Horseheads beat Auburn Little League 5-4 thanks to a Bradyn Hourihan walk-off RBI single in the bottom of the 6th inning in their opening round game of the Section 1E Tournament in Baldwinsville. With the win, Horseheads now plays Maine-Endwell Sunday at Noon at Baldwinsville’s Downer Street Field.

M-E beat Liverpool 6-1 in the first game of the day Saturday. Hourihan went 2-for-3 on the day and scored two runs for Horseheads. After Horseheads scored twice in the bottom of the first, pitcher Ian Ferraro drove in two of his three RBI in the third inning with a double.

In six innings of work, Ferraro struck out six batters while surrendering eight hits and four runs. Auburn stormed back to score three runs in the fourth inning knotting the game up 4-4 with the score staying deadlocked until the final inning.

Nolan Manwaring added an RBI single in the first inning for Horseheads. Connor Walton added two hits and Adrian Rijo secured a double in the win. 18 Sports will continue to follow the Horseheads All-Stars as they move forward in the Section 1E Tournament.