Horseheads Alli Richmond discusses return to Binghamton softball

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WETM) – A Horseheads softball standout is set for her senior year at Binghamton.

Alli Richmond, a senior utility player for the Bearcats, is starting up practice with the team as they prepare for another year. Last year, Richmond started seven games for the Bearcats and she will be looking for plenty more this season. Already two weeks into practice, Richmond discusses what it’s like to be back.

“On the offensive end we’re getting a lot of reps in, we’re working on confidence and consistency,” Richmond said via Binghamton University athletics.

“Defensive end, just kind of communication and getting into the flow of playing together again. Our pitchers are having great bullpens and they’re making us better as well,” added Richmond.

Binghamton was (11-14) last year in a season schedule that was impacted by the virus. The 2022 season starts fast for the Bearcats. In just under two weeks, Binghamton will play Radford in the Bash at The Boro event in Georgia. First pitch for that game is Friday, February 11 at 11 am.