HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – Horseheads and Elmira girls soccer retuned to the field, each earning big wins in their home openers.

The Horseheads girls started their second season in the Horseheads District Stadium with a 4-1 win over Union-Endicott. The Blue Raiders won their first game ever in the new stadium last year 1-0 over Corning. In the Wednesday night win over U-E, Horseheads was propelled to victory by goals from Leila Vargas, Tess Eisner, Vanessa Stevens, and Amelia Christmas. Goalie Ava Fairbrother snagged 7 saves for the Blue Raiders.

Defending Section IV Class AA Champions Elmira earned 3-0 over Maine-Endwell to kick-off their 2022 season. The Express got off to an early start with a 1 p.m. game on Wednesday, which did not stop Emily Hanrahan. Hanrahan tallied all three goals for the Express, giving herself the hat trick and Elmira, a big win.

Elmira is slated to travel to U-E on September 6th, while Horseheads travels to Maine-Endwell on Friday.