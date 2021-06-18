Horseheads and Waverly to hold special wrestling camp in July

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Two regional wrestling programs will combine forces for one special camp.

Horseheads and Waverly High School will team up for the first-ever Horseheads/Waverly Wrestling Camp from July 13-16 at Waverly High School. Cost is only $200 per wrestler for all sessions and campers will also receive a camp shirt along with elite level instruction.

Division I coach Kyle Borshoff of Binghamton University along with fellow college head coaches, Roger Crebs (Lycoming) and Duane Ritter (Oneonta) will provide instruction at the camp. Below, a full list of clinicians and an official form for potential campers is provided. Learn from some of the best in the region including Division I wrestlers Troy native Sheldon Seymour, and Athens native AJ Burkhart, both of Lehigh University.

Plus, as first reported by 18 Sports earlier this week, a special Officials Clinic will be held on Saturday, July 10 at Waverly High School with national wrestling official, Matt Sorochinsky. It will truly be an exciting week for area wrestlers and potential officials looking to advance themselves in the sport.

The full story on Johnson City native Matt Sorochinsky can be read here: https://www.mytwintiers.com/sports/matt-sorochinsky-coming-to-special-officials-clinic-in-waverly/