ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Horseheads High School will honor some of its greatest sports teams and figures next week.

The Blue Raiders announced the Horseheads Athletic Hall of Fame Inductee Class of 2022. This year’s list includes two memorable New York State Championship teams and the legendary Tom Jansen. Teams and families will be honored at a special ceremonial event in Horseheads Thursday, September 29 at Tanino’s Restaurant at 7 pm.

Plus, each team and family will be recognized a halftime of the Blue Raiders’ homecoming game on Friday, September 30 at 7 pm versus Owego. Below, a list of the 2022 inductees.

1991 Horseheads Softball – won NYS Class A Championship

1999 Horseheads Baseball – won NYS Class A Championship

Tom Jansen – 31 years at Horseheads as the late-great running coach who inspired a generation through coaching, teaching, and well-being. After years of challenging health, Jansen passed away this past January at age 62.