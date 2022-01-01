Horseheads artist Chris Bell’s NFL designed cleats heading to Pro Football Hall of Fame

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The art form just keeps getting bigger for Chris Bell.

Earlier this week, 18 Sports brought you a story on Chris’ special Christmas themed cleats worn in an NFL game. The flashy shoes, which sported a unique design, were worn by Minnesota Vikings standout wide receiver Justin Jefferson last Sunday.

The Horseheads Intermediate School art teacher was honored and surprised to get such a great opportunity. Now, those special cleats are heading to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio.

Jefferson’s game-worn cleats will be placed in the hall of football greatness after the wideout set a new NFL record for most receiving yards ever in the first two years of a career. Jefferson surpassed O’Dell Beckham Jr’s Mark of 2,755 yards set in 2015 when playing for the Giants.

After an eight-catch 116-yard game against the Rams, the same team Beckham now plays on, Jefferson set the new mark of 2,851 yards. Jefferson is signed to Under Armour, the company former Horseheads football star Guilian Gary works for in marketing.

Gary and Bell are longtime friends from Horseheads. Guilian was an All-ACC wide receiver at Maryland before being signed by the Carolina Panthers as a free agent. Gary helped spearhead the opportunity for Bell.

Minnesota has two regular season games left. The Vikings will be at Green Bay Sunday and host the Bears the following week. Without question, Jefferson will be looking to add to the new record.

And with even more yards, Bell’s design could be in the hall of fame for many years to come.