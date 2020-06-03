Horseheads Babe Ruth Baseball eyes June tryouts

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Sports are on their way back.

But, how soon in New York State and Chemung County? If all goes to plan, Horseheads Babe Ruth Baseball could see their season start sooner than most people think. As the gradual phases of reopening the state start, once phase four begins, the league is planning tryouts for Sunday, June 28.

A tryout time will be determined for regular season play in the league and Horseheads Babe Ruth President, Terry Condon, tells 18 Sports there will be plenty of change coming to the diamond and park.

Due to the coronavirus, Condon says players must adapt to a different way of playing the game including social distancing measures, wearing masks, etc. That will also apply to spectators and coaches this season.

Perhaps most notably, players must sign a hold harmless waiver in order to play. Already, signups have begun for the league and potential players (ages 13-16) can register here at this link: https://horseheadsbaberuth.sportngin.com/register/form/972543977

For more information on Horseheads Babe Ruth and updates on the league find them on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/hhbaberuth/ and Instagram.