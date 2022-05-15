HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – Horseheads Babe Ruth baseball league is back once again for opening day.

The league which plays games at Mill Street’s baseball park opened up their season on Saturday. To help with opening day festivities Steve Micknich Sr. and Steve Micknich Jr. threw out the first pitch. The Micknich’s have had an impact on baseball in the community and have supported the Horseheads Babe Ruth league. Micknich Jr. had a successful baseball career after being drafted by the Florida Marlins. Micknich Jr. Graduated Horseheads as one of the programs’ greatest pitchers, then set the all-time strikeout record at Mansfield University.

Horseheads Babe Ruth will be playing throughout the summer and continuously looks to support the careers of young baseball players.