Horseheads Babe Ruth Fall Ball schedule released

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – Horseheads Babe Ruth Baseball continues to shine.

After a successful and safe regular season which ended just two weeks ago, the league is excited to start its Fall Ball League schedule. Teams from Elmira to Trumansburg will be in the league, creating an All-Star style of play giving athletes more chances to play.

Horseheads League President, Terry Condon, shares the schedule with 18 Sports as the action begins this Saturday. Take a look at the schedule below, with games taking place at Chapel Park in Southport and Horseheads Mill Street Field.

