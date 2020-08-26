Horseheads Babe Ruth title game set

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – Championship baseball is back in the Twin Tiers.

Horseheads Babe Ruth, which was one of the first local leagues to safely start play amid the virus, now has its title game in tact. After a 14-7 by Elmira over Barbers Funeral Home, Elmira Babe Ruth will play WJ Farmers Insurance on Wednesday night at Mill Street Field.

First pitch is scheduled for 7 pm in Horseheads in the winner take all championship. Farmers advanced to the final game after winning the other semi, beating Schuyler County, 14-1.

The league was able to bring together several teams from other leagues this year giving players the opportunity to play the area’s best. Stick with 18 Sports on the final game of the season, we’ll have highlights and more from the championship on Wednesday night.