Horseheads basketball ready for Ithaca in playoffs

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – The stakes are as high as ever.

Horseheads boys basketball will look to get back to the Section IV Class AA title game as they travel to face Ithaca in the semis Tuesday night. The opening tip is set for 7 pm at Ithaca High School. For the Blue Raiders, they hope the third time will indeed be the charm.

Horseheads has beaten Ithaca twice this season already. First, back on January 6th with a 46-37 win at home. Then, Horseheads secured victory on February 4th, 55-51, at Ithaca.

Without question, this game will be the biggest of them all. Binghamton, the top-seeded team in Class AA, awaits in the finals after a bye into the championship. On Monday, 18 Sports stopped by practice to speak with Blue Raider coach, Jeff Limoncelli, and his team on the eve of their big semifinal game.