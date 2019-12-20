Horseheads basketball upsets defending Section IV champion

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – It was wild, as expected.

In a matchup of two rival teams, Horseheads surged past Elmira with a dramatic 54-48 win on their home court. The Blue Raiders topped the Express, the defending Section IV Class AA champions.

With the game tied late, the Blue Raiders battled the Express. Elmira trailed by 11 after the third quarter but Horseheads was able to halt the comeback later in the fourth as Grayson Woodhouse buried a three-pointer.

Check out the highlights from Thursday night basketball from around the Twin Tiers.