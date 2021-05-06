Horseheads Benesh & Woodworth earn college lacrosse honors

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Two local lacrosse stars have earned special college honors.

Horseheads Tatum Benesh was recognized as a first-team all-conference selection for the University of New Hampshire in the America East. Benesh, a midfielder, racked up 23 ground balls and forced 16 turnovers this season. Tatum also earned an All-Rookie Team selection in the conference a few years ago for the Wildcats.

Speaking of first-year accolades, fellow Horseheads grad McKenna Woodworth was honored for her outstanding year. Woodworth earned the PSAC Freshman of The Year for Gannon University after racking up one of the best seasons in school history.

Woodworth scored a staggering 40 goals including a six-goal game against Indiana (PA) in April.