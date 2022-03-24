HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – Horseheads boys lacrosse wanted this one more.

The Blue Raiders, playing in their first night game in school history at the new stadium, surged past visiting Maine-Endwell 13-7 Thursday night. Patrick Carpenter and Garrett Elston both scored hat tricks on the night for Horseheads (1-0). Carpenter also added two assists and Elston notched one assist.

Horseheads got out to a great start with Carpenter scoring the first of his three goals opening the game with a score in the first quarter. The Blue Raiders built an 8-2 halftime lead.

Maine-Endwell got a four goal performance in the loss for the Spartans (0-1). Horseheads will next host defending Section IV Champion this Monday night at 7:30 pm in what will be a good early-season test for both programs.

M-E travels to Union-Endicott Monday night at 7 pm.