ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – One of the area’s top lacrosse standouts accomplished another great feat.

Garrette Briggs, a Horseheads High School and Alfred University lacrosse alum, won a league championship in South Australia on Sunday. Briggs’ team, the North Eagles, beat Brighton 17-8 securing the Men’s State League Championship.

With footage courtesy of the Australia Lacrosse Network, take a special look at the celebration for Brigg’s team after the win. Below, information from a full feature story completed by 18 Sports’ Nick Ketter from earlier this summer.

Watch the story here and read more about Briggs’ success in growing the sport in Australia.

In 2022, Briggs was named the O.C. Isaachsen Trophy winner, as the best and fairest player in the league. Last season with the Eagles, Briggs scored 12 goals and added 11 assists.

In 2023, Briggs accomplished an even larger feat. Alongside Weber, the Horseheads native won the 2023 Lacrosse Australia Senior Men’s National Championship for Team South Australia. It was the 2nd try at the title for the pair of teammates, but the win was extra special. The win over powerhouse Victoria, served as the first national title for South Australia in 14 years. On top of that, Briggs earned a spot on the Australia Lacrosse Network All-Tournament First Team. Briggs’ performance in the national title game was recognized even further, as he was named the 2023 Don Hobbs Award winner (Tournament MVP), for his 2 goals and dominant effort in the faceoff circle.

In addition to success on the field, Briggs is giving back to the community through coaching. Once again beside Weber, the pair of teammates coach the next generation of young players for the North Eagles Lacrosse Club. The standout player has made an impact, even receiving unique gifts from team parents, like a bobblehead in his likeness. As coaches, Briggs and Weber will get another shot at countrywide glory, as they will be coaching the 15U South Australia National Team.