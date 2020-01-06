Horseheads Carly Scott earns Athlete of The Week

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It was a big week for one Horseheads basketball standout.

Blue Raider guard, Carly Scott, has earned this week’s 18 Sports Athlete of The Week sponsored by Simmons-Rockwell Nissan. Scott has hit 34 total three-pointers in her first nine games. Carly is also averaging 16 points per game.

Last week, Scott scored 16 points in a win over Inwood at the Josh Palmer Classic, plus, she helped the Blue Raiders connect on a school-record 19 three’s last Friday at Johnson City.

