Horseheads Cites, Richmond have big college softball season openers

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Two area softball standouts started their seasons off on the right foot.

Villanova softball right fielder Tess Cites hit a home run and scored three runs in the Wildcats 9-1 win over Marshall in their season opener in Atlanta. Cites, a sophomore, posted a .417 on-base percentage in 72 plate appearances last year for Villanova. Cites also made 28 starts.

Fellow Horseheads grad, Alli Richmond, had a strong start for Binghamton University. Richmond had a double and an RBI in Binghamton’s 3-2 win over Radford in the Bash in The Boro event in Statesboro, Georgia.

Richmond then went on to get two more hits, including a double, in the Bearcats’ loss to Georgia Southern 7-4. The senior third basemen started 10 games last year for the Bearcats.

(Photos: Courtesy of Villanova and Binghamton University Athletics)