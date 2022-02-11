Horseheads Cites, Richmond have big college softball season openers

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Two area softball standouts started their seasons off on the right foot.

Villanova softball right fielder Tess Cites hit a home run and scored three runs in the Wildcats 9-1 win over Marshall in their season opener in Atlanta. Cites, a sophomore, posted a .417 on-base percentage in 72 plate appearances last year for Villanova. Cites also made 28 starts.

Fellow Horseheads grad, Alli Richmond, had a strong start for Binghamton University. Richmond had a double and an RBI in Binghamton’s 3-2 win over Radford in the Bash in The Boro event in Statesboro, Georgia.

Richmond then went on to get two more hits, including a double, in the Bearcats’ loss to Georgia Southern 7-4. The senior third basemen started 10 games last year for the Bearcats.

(Photos: Courtesy of Villanova and Binghamton University Athletics)

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

If you have a news tip or a correction to the story you can email it to us through this link. If you would like to send a comment to the author of the story, you can find their email on our Meet the Team page.

More Sports
More Sports
41
Days
16
Hours
30
Minutes
06
Seconds

 

Trending Now