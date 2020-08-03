Horseheads Class of 2020 honors Dan Manganaro

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s a gesture in honor of a fallen hero.

The Horseheads High School class of 2020 is honoring the late-great, Dan Manganaro. A standout wrestler at Horseheads and in college, Manganaro tragically drowned in April while trying to save a friend on Seneca Lake. His memory and legacy will continue on through the Dan Managanro Memorial Scholarship.

The 2020 class has donated $2,000 dollars in his honor towards the scholarship with the Horseheads wrestling program. It’s money that the class is using instead of their senior prom and senior trip.

Manganaro, who was just 27 at the time of his death, was on pace for a career in medical care after graduating from Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine. 18 Sports salutes the Horseheads class of 2020 for their generous donation in honor of a true local hero.