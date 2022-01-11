Horseheads Dave Reynolds qualifies for World Horseshoe Tournament

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A local standout in the sport of horseshoes is back and better than ever.

Horseheads Dave Reynolds won the singles division championship at the Tri-County Horseshoe Club event last weekend in Groton. Reynolds, a 1991 World Horseshoe Champion, now has the opportunity to win it all again. Dave’s recent win in Groton automatically qualifies him for the 2022 World Championships in Monroe, Louisiana July 11-23.

Getting back to this point wasn’t easy for Reynolds who dropped his first two games last weekend. Reynolds rebounded and went undefeated the rest of the way going (5-2) with a high game of 50%

For Reynolds, it’s all about getting his mind in the right place and going out and competing hard.

“I needed to win this one,” Reynolds said. “I needed to get the monkey off of my back, I’ve had two ties for first and another tie for first in this one but I won the playoff game this time,” added Reynolds.

After punching his ticket to the World Championships for this summer, Reynolds couldn’t be more proud.

“I can’t be more happier, this is amazing. The people around me and behind me they keep saying you’re there, you’re there.” And come July, Reynolds hopes that support continues as he prepares to try and bring home another world title to make the Twin Tiers and his family proud.