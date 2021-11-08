Dennis Hall completes NYC Marathon with honor

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The 50th Anniversary of the New York City Marathon had a unique local tie.

Horseheads Dennis Hall completed the marathon in 4:48:56 and captured a dream of crossing the finish line. Above all, Hall ran honoring a fallen family friend. Hall, running on Team ALS, dedicated his race to friend Nancy Shepard who lost her battle with ALS in 2020.

ALS is a disease that attacks muscle in the body, there is no known cure. 18 Sports took the opportunity to speak with Hall, who know lives in the Buffalo region, about this major accomplishment.