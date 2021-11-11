Horseheads football eyes history & Friday football showcase

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – Championship Friday will hit the Twin Tiers in just days.

Several Section IV football titles are up for grabs for many respective teams throughout the region. For one local team, they’re looking to accomplish something that hasn’t been done in 23 years. Horseheads football (6-2) will host Union-Endicott in the Class A Championship Friday at 7 pm at Blue Raider stadium.

The Blue Raiders took out the Tigers in October 17-7 giving the then unbeaten Tigers (7-2) their only defeat on the year. This time, both teams have two losses and it’s all or nothing. Win and advance to the state tournament or lose and your season is finished.

Horseheads is coming off a bye week which followed a tough defeat on the road at Owego in a rain soaked contest. U-E vaults into the Class A Championship after besting Vestal to get to this point.

18 Sports took the opportunity to stop by Horseheads practice on Wednesday and spoke with senior quarterback Alex Chrisman along head coach Kevin Hillman. Below, a Friday and Saturday schedule of all of the championship football you will see.

Friday – Section IV Football Championships at 7 pm

Class AA – Elmira (5-3) at #15 Corning (7-1)

Class A – U-E (7-2) at Horseheads (6-2)

Class C – #7 Waverly (10-0) at #4 Chenango Forks (8-1)

Class D – #1 Tioga (8-0) vs. #13 Newark Valley (7-2) at Binghamton

8-Man – #2 S-VE/Candor (7-0) vs. Groton at Binghamton Saturday at Noon

Friday – Pennsylvania District IV Championships at 7 pm

Class A (1) Canton (10-0) vs. (2) Muncy (9-1) at Towanda

Class AA Semis (3) Troy (7-3) at (2) Mount Carmel (8-2) Saturday at 7 pm

