Horseheads football jumps up in NYS rankings

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Several local football teams hold their own in this week’s state rankings.

In New York State, Horseheads football jumped three spots in Class A to 14th. The Blue Raiders (6-1) are coming off a 17-7 win over previously unbeaten Union-Endicott securing the regular season division crown. Horseheads travels to Owego (1-6) Friday night at 7 pm.

Corning (5-1) is 18th in Class AA with their only loss coming at the hands of Horseheads. The Hawks will host U-E Friday (6-1) at 7 pm. Corning rolled past Elmira 30-8 last Saturday wrapping a Class AA regular season crown.

Waverly (8-0) remains unbeaten after cruising past Oneonta Friday. The Wolverines remain 8th in the Class C rankings and play Susquehanna Valley (4-3) Friday night at home at 7 pm.

In Class D, Tioga is still ranked 1st in Class D (7-0). The Tigers rolled through B-G 61-8 last Friday and play at Deposit-Hancock (3-3) Saturday with a 1:30 pm kickoff.

Spencer-Van Etten/Candor rounds out the rankings by the New York State Sports Writers Association at 2nd in 8-man football. S-VE/Candor (5-0) hosts Unadilla Valley Friday at 7 pm.

