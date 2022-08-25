HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – The Horseheads football team is set for another big year.

The Blue Raiders ushered in their brand new home stadium last season with the regular season Section IV Class A Championship. At (6-3), Horseheads dropped a tough loss to Union-Endicott in the finals on their home turf. Now, the new year is here and Horseheads is primed for a big season.

They will have to fill the void of losing all-state picks Riley Loomis at running back and defensive ace Gannon Johnston to graduation. Horseheads opens up the season with their first game when Cicero-North Syracuse comes to town next Friday night at 6 pm.

“Keep improving throughout the season, we were lights out at the beginning of the season (last year),” Horseheads senior center Brody Jacobs said. “We kind of got lazy towards the end of the season, we’re working on doing the opposite now and slowly progress into things and get better as the season goes on.”

Teammate and fellow senior Tyler Johns believes putting in the work each day will payoff.

“Working together, building each other help,” Johns said. “We’re going hard both sides of the ball and getting things done.”

Head coach Kevin Hillman, who’s been the head coach at Horseheads since 2016, feels this year’s team can achieve great success.

“I think we can be a pretty good team,” Hillman said. Offensively, once we get things going I think we have some balance there once we figure things out,” added Hillman.

“We just gotta work on getting better each week.”

2022 Horseheads Football Schedule

9/2 C-NS 6 pm

9/7 Binghamton 7 pm

9/16 U-E 7 pm

9/23 at Ithaca 7 pm

9/30 Owego – 7pm

10/8 at East Syracuse Minoa – Noon

10/14 at Vestal – 7 pm

10/21 Corning – 7 pm

10/28 at Elmira 7 pm

