Horseheads football takes center stage in the country

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s a week that will go down in local football history for Horseheads.

A time when history continues to be written. On Monday night, 1980 Horseheads grad, Gary Cramer, won his sixth national championship as the life football coach at the University of Alabama. It’s a role he’s been in since 2005.

Cramer’s win comes just days after their wide receiver, DeVonta Smith, won the Heisman Trophy for ‘Bama. That then stems off of old Heisman winner Derrick Henry, who rushed for over 2,000 yards in the NFL for the Titans, becoming just the eighth player in league history to do so. Henry was also a player who Cramer mentored in his time for The Crimson Tide.

And, on Sunday, Horseheads native Joe Gilbert, the offensive line coach for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is just two games from the Super Bowl when they play the Saints in the divisional round.

Aside from Joe’s brother George, who won a USFL Championship in the 1980’s, this is quite a week and we’re here for all of it.

