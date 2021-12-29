Horseheads Gary Cramer eyes another national title for Alabama football

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A local coaching great has another shot at winning it all.

Since 2005, Horseheads graduate Gary Cramer has been the life football coach at the University of Alabama and The Crimson Tide. In all, Cramer has helped the program earn six national titles in his run under head coach Nick Saban and staff. With Alabama as the defending national champs from 2020, Cramer is looking for another.

#1 Alabama (12-1) will get their chance starting on Friday in the College Football Playoff against #4 Cincinnati (13-0). Kickoff is set for 3:30 pm on ESPN and the winner will take on the winner of #2 Michigan (12-1) and #3 Georgia (12-1) in the other semi Friday night at 7:30 pm.

The 1980 Horseheads High School graduate has helped guide, inspire and mold hundreds of Alabama players for their next steps of life. From professional football to careers in several other respective fields, Cramer has been an integral part of the program for years.

Now, come Friday, the team has the opportunity to enhance the legacy of The Crimson Tide. This year’s national title game is set for Monday night at 8 pm. Stick with 18 Sports for more on Cramer’s journey with Alabama.