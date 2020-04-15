Horseheads Gavin Elston starting new lacrosse business

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Times are tough, but Horseheads Gavin Elston is proving he’s just as tough.

The Blue Raider senior lacrosse standout, and D-I Manhattan College signee, has lost so much recently. Elston, like many throughout the country, has missed out on most of his senior lacrosse season and also lost his job. Instead of thinking of the worst and not taking the initiative, Elston is doing something special.

On Wednesday, Elston told 18 Sports that he will be starting a new local lacrosse business, The Lacrosse Mill. The business will specialize in making handmade lacrosse shafts and equipment. Already, the feedback has been instantly successful.

Over 600 people shared Gavin’s story within 24 hours on social media and that number is still climbing on Facebook. Elston, who also shattered the record books on the football field for the Blue Raiders at running back, also won the prestigious Ernie Davis Award this past season.

Elston believes that not only will this new venture keep him occupied, it will help out the local lacrosse community. Several area lacrosse enthusiasts have reached out to Elston to potentially team up and grow the new business.

18 Sports gives you further details and has a special interview with Elston. For more information, find The Lacrosse Mill on Facebook.