Horseheads Gavin Elston wins Fall Male MVP

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A Horseheads standout has earned a top honor.

After two weeks of voting, our viewer’s voices have been heard. Horseheads senior running back, Gavin Elston, has won the 18 Sports Fall Male MVP. Elston, who had a monster year in the backfield, guided the Blue Raiders to another winning season.

Gavin rushed for nearly 1,500 yards on the ground to go along with 23 overall touchdowns. Elston’s most staggering game was on the road against Vestal, a game when he gained 343 yards and scored six touchdowns.

Without question, Elston was one of the most dynamic players we’ve ever seen in the Twin Tiers.

Next year, Elston will take his talents to Manhattan College to play D-I lacrosse. 18 Sports congratulates Gavin Elston on winning this year’s Fall Male MVP.

The 2019 Fall Female MVP will be announced on Tuesday night at 6 pm.