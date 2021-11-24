Horseheads Giammichele thrilled to perform at Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The moment is almost here.

On Thanksgiving, Horseheads sophomore cheerleader Olivia Giammichele will live one of the biggest moments of her young life. Giammichele was selected to be a cheerleader at the 95th Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City.

Already in the city, Giammichele went down days early to learn more about the special routines the group will do for the parade. And, Olivia tells us that she wanted to meet cheerleaders from all over the country in an effort to soak up the entire experience.

“I’m really excited not only to learn new things, but to meet new cheerleaders,” Giammichele said via Zoom.

This opportunity to cheer at the parade was a lengthy process. Giammichele had to submit a video of her routines and from there a selection process picked some of the top cheerleaders in the country to perform. Needless to say, Giammichele’s excitement level was through the roof for this opportunity.

“I’m gonna be able to meet new people and learn new skills, and I’m really excited about that,” added Giammichele.

The 95th Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade will air live on WETM-TV NBC at 9 am Thursday morning.