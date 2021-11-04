Horseheads Giammichele to cheer at Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s the biggest Thanksgiving Day parade there is.

The annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City will hold its 95th parade later this month showcasing the best in entertainment on the holiday. While you’re preparing for that big feast, one Horseheads cheerleader will be having a much different experience.

Blue Raider sophomore cheerleader Olivia Giammichele has been selected to cheer at the parade making a dream come true. Giammichele has been watching the parade since she was a kid and getting this opportunity is something she never thought would happen.

Audition videos were submitted from all over the country and Spirit of America, in conjunction with the Macy’s Day Parade, made their respective selections.

Through her dedication to the sport, something she has done since she was four, Olivia and her family were elated to hear the news from parade organizers that she was selected.

“I didn’t even know what to think because I was so shocked,” Giammichele said. “I actually tried out this year thinking that I wouldn’t make it and I would have years to try again…when I got that email I was in complete shock, me and my family we’re so excited,” added Giammichele.

Olivia will travel to New York City a week prior to the parade and work on the routines scheduled for the parade. Giammichele is equally as excited to learn new techniques and enjoy the entire experience. She believes that coming from a smaller town like Horseheads shouldn’t deter you from chasing the biggest dreams.

A student-athlete with a 99 average at Horseheads High School, Giammichele is a perfect example of what hard work, grace and will power can achieve.

“I hope people learn that cheerleading is more than just standing on a sideline at a football game, it really is more than that,” Giammichele said. “To see people go from a small town to such a big city, I really hope that everyone can learn (something more).”

The 95th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade can be watched on WETM-TV NBC on Thanksgiving morning at 9 am.