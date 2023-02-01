HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – Horseheads girls basketball earned their first STAC West title since 2015 after defeating Corning 42-34.

The Blue Raiders claimed their first STAC West crown in nearly 8 years with an impressive home win on Wednesday night. Horseheads junior Sophia Bonnell led the charge, scoring a game-high 19 points. Sophomore Jordyn Gross dominated in the paint for the blue and white with 13 points of her own.

Corning’s Alyssa Dobson scored 14 points for the Hawks, while senior Jayda Felker netted 10 accounting for all, but 10 of the Hawks 34 total points.

The Blue Raiders earn the STAC West crown with a (6-4) conference record, holding a tie breaker over both Corning and Elmira.

In the 2014-15 season, the Blue Raiders earned the STAC West title and rode the momentum to an runner-up finish for the overall STAC title and a Section IV Class AA Championship win. Horseheads eventually fell to Ossining in the Regional tournament that year.

This year’s STAC West title is the 12th conference championship earned under Horseheads head coach Andy Scott, since he took over the girl’s basketball program in the 1999-2000 season.

Horseheads returns to the court next Wednesday, February 8th. The newly crowned champions take on STAC West foe Ithaca for a home match-up at 7:15 p.m.