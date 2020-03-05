Horseheads girls basketball ready for Elmira battle

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – The season is all on the line Friday.

Horseheads girls basketball, a multiple-time Section IV Class AA title team in the last 10 years, is looking to get back in the championship win column. The Blue Raiders face rival Elmira, the three-time defending Section IV Class AA Champion, at 6 pm on the Express’ home court Friday night.

Elmira has bested the Blue Raiders in two games this season, including one this past month that saw the Blue Raiders play hard in the first half of play without leading scorer, Jillian Casey. The Express won that game, 64-45, January 30th. Out with a nagging hand injury that night, Casey will play in Friday’s title game bringing Horseheads back to full strength.

Conversely, Elmira’s first win over Horseheads back on December 20th saw the Express win 58-41 without Syracuse-bound guard Kiara Fisher who was battling an injury. Now, both teams are healthy and ready to play for it all.

Elmira (17-1) is ranked 5th in the latest New York State Class AA rankings, while Horseheads (15-5) is now 20th in the same poll. Come Friday, the best team will walk away with a Class AA title and a spot in the New York State Tournament.

18 Sports spoke with the Blue Raiders on Wednesday to discuss their huge opportunity on Friday.