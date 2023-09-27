ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It was a busy night on the local soccer scene on Wednesday.

In Section IV, the Horseheads girls rolled past Binghamton 10-0 on the road. The Blue Raiders provided plenty of scoring power at the Patriots with Emma Kamas, Issie Enright, Sophia Bonnell, Maddie Ribble, Olivia Gavin, Megan Wolf, Katie Miley, Marney Durr and Ava Fairbrother scoring goals on the night.

In other action, the Corning girls dropped a 2-0 loss on the road at Union-Endicott. Elmira dropped a 4-0 loss at Vestal and the Owego girls soccer team clinched the STAC West Central regular season crown with a 4-2 win over Oneonta.

Wednesday night scoreboard listed below from around the region.

High School Girls Soccer

Horseheads 10, Binghamton 0

U-E 2, Corning 0

Vestal 4, Elmira 0

Owego 4, Oneonta 2

High School Boys Soccer

Wellsboro 6, Galeton 0

Athens 3, Williamson 0

High School Girls Volleyball

Tioga 3, Edison 0