ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Horseheads girls soccer earned a comeback win on the road Wednesday night.

The Blue Raiders outlasted Elmira 2-1 on the Express’ home turf. With the win, the Blue Raiders improve to (4-1) overall and currently in the driver’s seat early on in the STAC West standings. Earlier this week, Horseheads also beat Corning 1-0 on Monday night.

Elmira started the scoring off in the first half when Lilly Rice connected for a goal off of a penalty kick. Horseheads stormed back to tie it 1-1 courtesy of Catherine Miley’s direct kick strike.

Then in the second half, Issie Enright put in the game-winning score off of a battle for the ball in front of the Elmira cage. Full Wednesday night scoreboard below from around the region.

High School Girls Soccer

Horseheads 2, Elmira 1

Corning 2, Ithaca 1

Owego 1, Waverly 0

NCAA Women’s Soccer

Bloomsburg 3, Mansfield 0

NCAA Field Hockey

#10 Mansfield 2, #2 Shippensburg 0