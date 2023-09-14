ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Horseheads girls soccer earned a comeback win on the road Wednesday night.
The Blue Raiders outlasted Elmira 2-1 on the Express’ home turf. With the win, the Blue Raiders improve to (4-1) overall and currently in the driver’s seat early on in the STAC West standings. Earlier this week, Horseheads also beat Corning 1-0 on Monday night.
Elmira started the scoring off in the first half when Lilly Rice connected for a goal off of a penalty kick. Horseheads stormed back to tie it 1-1 courtesy of Catherine Miley’s direct kick strike.
Then in the second half, Issie Enright put in the game-winning score off of a battle for the ball in front of the Elmira cage. Full Wednesday night scoreboard below from around the region.
High School Girls Soccer
Horseheads 2, Elmira 1
Corning 2, Ithaca 1
Owego 1, Waverly 0
NCAA Women’s Soccer
Bloomsburg 3, Mansfield 0
NCAA Field Hockey
#10 Mansfield 2, #2 Shippensburg 0