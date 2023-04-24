HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – The Horseheads Girls Softball Association is set to offer a new league for players 18 and up.

Sign-ups are open now until the last week of May or beginning of June, depending on player interest. The 18 and up league will be open to all softball players of age and is 25 dollars to join, which will go towards equipment costs. The new league will feature two or three teams, depending on the number of players and teams will participate in tournaments and pick-up games.

Horseheads Girls Softball Association President Ron Grannis says he is excited to see familiar faces return to the field.

“I have players that my wife and I coached, who now have kids in the league, said Grannis. A lot of the parents asked, ‘what about the older girls?’ So we opened it up to them.”

Players who wish to sign up can do so at the link below: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScJ2qkzn4qpQl3cwL-lbk_dFgdlZZQyh_mNZ6DPOOgHO8QncA/viewform.

Games will be played around the area including, the Holding Point in Horseheads, Garner Road School, and one tournament in Buffalo.

HGSA hopes the 18 and up league will serve as an inspiration to their younger divisions. Former player and Horseheads Girls Softball Association commissioner Hali Gunderman says she plans for the more experienced players to hold a clinic to help grow the skillset of the league’s younger talent.

In addition to the older players helping the younger divisions, Gunderman hopes that this new division will reignite a passion for softball in the community.

“We are trying to get more interest in softball for the area, said Gunderman. When I came through the Horseheads Girls Softball Association we had so many teams, great coaches, and so much fun. I would like to see us get back to the numbers that we had a couple years ago.”

The HGSA is looking to fill more positions to help the league grow and operate this season. For more information on the 18 and up league, sign-ups for other divisions, or to find out more ways to help the Horseheads Girls Softball Association visit their Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/horseheadsgirlssoftballassociation or their website http://hgsainc.org/.